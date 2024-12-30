Skip to Content
Safety

Residents speak out about Grover Beach soil contamination

Concerned citizens call for action regarding contaminated soil at construction site.
Auer Real Estate
Concerned citizens call for action regarding contaminated soil at construction site.
By
New
Published 12:50 pm

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - Concerned citizens of Grover Beach are speaking up about contaminated soil at a construction site on West Grand Ave.

For several weeks, employees of surrounding businesses have been complaining of smells and fumes that lead to various symptoms.

Some citizens say they have seen what appears to be old, broken and leaking oil drums being unearthed.

The project at the site will eventually be a four-story multi-use facility, including condominiums, retail commercial space, and outdoor patio space for the public.

During an initial phase of construction, environmental assessments did reveal that some contaminated soil must be excavated, and they are in the process.

The city responded to the concerns and have covered the contaminated areas with tarps, stating they are doing the best they can to remove the dirt in question.

Article Topic Follows: Safety

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content