Residents speak out about Grover Beach soil contamination

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - Concerned citizens of Grover Beach are speaking up about contaminated soil at a construction site on West Grand Ave.

For several weeks, employees of surrounding businesses have been complaining of smells and fumes that lead to various symptoms.

Some citizens say they have seen what appears to be old, broken and leaking oil drums being unearthed.

The project at the site will eventually be a four-story multi-use facility, including condominiums, retail commercial space, and outdoor patio space for the public.

During an initial phase of construction, environmental assessments did reveal that some contaminated soil must be excavated, and they are in the process.

The city responded to the concerns and have covered the contaminated areas with tarps, stating they are doing the best they can to remove the dirt in question.