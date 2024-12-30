Demolition crews remove home that slid off Las Alturas Road in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Demotion started this morning on a red-tagged home on Las Alturas Rd. in Santa Barbara.

The home on the 1030 block has been impacted by rain and landslides for some time.

Although the road is closed for the demolition work, neighbors along the Riviera walked and rode bikes by to see it.

"Incredible, it is just like very scary, especially these trucks, these bulldozers being on the side of the bank, the house was super precarious, just everyday every month we watched it go further and further down the hill," said cyclist and neighbor Carol Druse.

Bill Tomlin said he is glad they are removing it for safety reasons.

"It has just been an eyesore since it started moving down the hill and I think it is good that they are finally getting around to do it, "said Tomlin, "I feel bad for the people that owned it and lived there and I hope they are doing well."

A gofundme at https://gofundme/c8bb65f9 was set up for the women who lived there with her sons and grandchild.

Her late husband built the home in the 1970s.

It appears they didn't get everything out. Piles of debris made by the demolitions crews include clothings, bedding, and carpeting.

The city is contracting with Papich out of Arroyo Grande to do the work.

The city now owns the land and plans to stabilize the area.

When it is cleared up Tomlin said people will be able enjoy the view.

"It will be a nice place to come and enjoy the fireworks."

For more information visit https://www.santabarbara.ca.gov

Don Vogt who shared video with your News Channel said the house went down in about an hour.

Now they are removing the debris.

Then the city can get to work on the the road.

