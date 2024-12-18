Holiday criminals may be finding their way to your cars, purses and porches using new and old tricks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Simply locking up your valuables may not be the enough these days, with holiday thieves on the lookout for someone who is vulnerable in many areas.

They are now using new moves around shoppers that weren't so slick in past years.

In a new Instagram video, police have the Grinch as a character going around looking for ways to commit a holiday crime. "Thieves are looking for crimes of opportunity and will try multiple car doors until they find one that is unlocked," the message says when it starts. The Grinch is in a parking lot and trying to find a vehicle that is open.

Shoppers in Goleta and Santa Barbara were very outspoken about their precautions or ready to share a story of a crime.

The video has common sense tips for the public, some are annually delivered. On the streets, people talked about their crime prevention plans when they go shopping and what they have learned over the years.

Olivia LaPierre was in downtown Santa Barbara. She said, "I have a friend who actually puts a little sign in their car that says nothing valuable in this vehicle."

Some cars have too many items inside, and not necessarily new gifts. That look could also be a deterrent. LaPierre says, with packages, "I'll pop it in my car and, throw something on top of it. My car is pretty messy, so I don't think anyone really wants to go in there."

One shopper says she makes online purchases and has been lucky that no porch thieves have hit.

Estefany Can said, "It is rare that I shop at stores these days, I typically just order to arrive at the house." So far, she has not had a package taken.

In almost every parking lot, you can find a vehicle that is vulnerable. One in Santa Barbara near the downtown shopping area had all four windows down just enough for a criminal to try and get in.

It's not uncommon for drivers, especially those who have been broken into before, to double check that their vehicle is locked even after they walk steps away. They come back within range and hit that remote to hear that the alarm is set.

Can said, "sometimes I walk away, it's locked. Then I'll go back in there and double check locks and it is locked." She says one time it had the keys inside. "Every day it happens where I feel like I didn't lock the door and it goes beep beep."

Another mistake involves leaving your key FOB inside if you have a newer car. A thief can now get inside and in a moment, hit the start button with the FOB right there and take off with your vehicle and everything inside.

It's a common way to access a vehicle.

Those carrying a purse they can be a target in more than one way.

Maria Juarez said, her purse is "a crossbody, and I keep it right in the front where I can put my hand here." In a store she is careful not to leave it in a basket. "Somebody could just grab it and take it."

LaPierre agreed. "My mom is from LA, and she, always told me to have, like, purses with, a chain belt because she said one time she got her purse cut off from her shoulder.

Shoppers say they are sometimes complacent but need to remember to be on guard for the Grinch or similar devious characters.

LaPierre said, "thankfully I feel like in our community, people are really kind. I have people point out to me before like, oh, 'your wallet is open' or something like that."