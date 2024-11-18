Santa Barbara Police pose for group photos near old headquarters
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-As work on a new police station begins, Santa Barbara Police Officers took group photos to remember the old one.
Officers said it had been decades since they all posed together.
A photographer took the largest group photo at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden where the lighting looked better.
A plan is in the works to photo-shop the best image into a photo with the old station in the background.
The department spruced up the front of the station for some closeups.
Officers also posed for photographs with family and friends.