Santa Barbara Police pose for group photos near old headquarters

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-As work on a new police station begins, Santa Barbara Police Officers took group photos to remember the old one.

Officers said it had been decades since they all posed together.

A photographer took the largest group photo at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden where the lighting looked better.

A plan is in the works to photo-shop the best image into a photo with the old station in the background.

The department spruced up the front of the station for some closeups.

Officers also posed for photographs with family and friends.