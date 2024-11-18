Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Police pose for group photos near old headquarters

Police pose for group photos in Santa Barbara
today at 9:45 pm
Published 9:41 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-As work on a new police station begins, Santa Barbara Police Officers took group photos to remember the old one.

Officers said it had been decades since they all posed together.

A photographer took the largest group photo at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Garden where the lighting looked better.

A plan is in the works to photo-shop the best image into a photo with the old station in the background.

The department spruced up the front of the station for some closeups.

Officers also posed for photographs with family and friends.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

