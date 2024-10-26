Skip to Content
Safety

Fire crews help patient with moderate injuries from car crash in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara City Fire Department
today at 3:02 pm
Published 3:05 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City Fire crews helped a driver from their vehicle after a car crash on Meigs Rd. and Juanita Ave. on Saturday at 11:28 a.m..

The driver was trapped and helped to Cottage Hospital with moderate injuries after 10 minutes, according to the SBCFD.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating the incident and Your News Channel will have more information as it becomes available.

Caleb Nguyen

