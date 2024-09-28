Santa Barbara County issued recreational shellfish advisory by state Public Health Department

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The California Department of Public Health issued a shellfish advisory for those recreationally harvested and sported.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

On September 26, 2024, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued an Advisory “not to consume” sport / recreationally harvested shellfish. Dangerous levels of domoic acid have been detected in mussels from Santa Barbara County.

Commercially harvested shellfish in restaurants, grocery stores, or from fish markets may be safely consumed. These are not included in the advisory because commercial harvesters in California are certified by CDPH and subject to strict testing requirements to ensure that all oysters, clams, mussels and scallops entering the marketplace are free of toxins.

This advisory is in addition to the Annual Mussel Quarantine designed to prevent paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP) and domoic acid poisoning, also known as amnesic shellfish poisoning, in people who might otherwise consume harvested mussels that have not been tested. Both of these syndromes are from naturally occurring toxins linked to plankton consumed by shellfish, including mussels and clams. Cooking does not destroy the toxins.

Early symptoms of PSP include tingling of the lips and tongue, which may begin within minutes of eating toxic shellfish. These symptoms are typically followed by a loss of balance, lack of muscular coordination, slurred speech and difficulty swallowing. In severe poisonings, a person may experience trouble breathing, confusion and disorientation, and medical attention should be sought immediately.

To minimize potential health risks, sport harvesters should not eat bivalve shellfish that are recreationally harvested during the summer months until the quarantine is lifted.

More information about the quarantine, PSP and domoic acid can be found on the CDPH Annual Mussel Quarantine - Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Web page. For updated information on quarantines and shellfish toxins, call the CDPH Biotoxin Information Line at (800) 553-4133.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department