Cal Poly advises students on safety practices for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Joy Pedersen, Cal Poly's Dean of Students, sent a campus-wide message Friday to advise students on safely celebrating St. Patrick's Day this weekend and next week.

"As Mustangs, we look out for each other and embrace our power as Upstanders – proactive bystanders who will take action to prevent harm to others," said Pedersen. "No matter if it’s your best friend, a classmate you’ve only talked to once, or a stranger you’ve never seen before, you can be the lifeline for someone in need and offer help at a moment’s notice."

Pedersen asked students to be mindful of their celebration choices, and to take precautions to ensure safety.

"I also want to make you aware of the city’s law enforcement efforts," said Pedersen. "This year’s St. Patrick’s Day will be accompanied by a one-day safety enhancement zone or double-fine period for party-related violations, lasting from 12:00 AM on March 17, until 7 AM on March 18."

For students who would like to participate in campus-organized celebrations for the holiday, as well as other upcoming activities, click here to visit the Cal Poly Now website.