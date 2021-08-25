Roadway below Loma Fire scar could close during rain events due to debris flow risk

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Public Works Department says parts of Loma Alta Drive could close this fall due to risk of debris flow.

The roadway sits below TV Hill which was charred by the Loma Fire back in May.

The public works department assessed the area for immediate and future concerns for debris flow and determined debris could flow down during rain events.

Even though public works says the risks are considered "minimal," the road shutdown would be a precautionary measure.

Workers will assess the area every four weeks for changes, the department said.