Ventura offers new sidewalk repair reimbursement program for residents

VENTURA, Calif. - The City of Ventura will soon be implementing a new reimbursement program, called the Safe Sidewalks Program, to help repair sidewalks at a faster rate throughout the city.

This program is funded by Measure O and will pay for a portion of sidewalk repair costs when individual improvements are made by residents after submitting an application.

The Safe Sidewalks Program reimburses 50% of the costs, or up to $2,500 per resident property frontage. However, income-qualified residents may receive a match of 75% of repair costs, or up to $3,750 per property frontage.

“Since 2016, we have improved over 40,000 square feet of sidewalks throughout the City, yet due to limited resources, there are still areas that need repair,” said Public Works Director Phil Nelson. “Along with the City Council, who approved this program in January 2020, our goal is to provide a pathway for residents to fast track their sidewalk repairs to improve accessibility and safety for everyone.”

Residents must apply for the program by March 31, 2022, and receive approval before starting the repair work with their selected contractor. Selected contractors must meet the following criteria:

Possess a current City-issued business license;

Possess a valid A, C-8, C-12, or C-61:06 contractor’s license;

Registered with the State of California’s Department of Industrial Relations.

All project applications must have work completed by June 30, 2022, and be approved by the city before receiving reimbursement.

Beginning July 1, 2021, the program is expected to allocate $350,000 in total funding with an anticipated annual distribution of $50,000 to each of the seven City Council districts.

The Public Works Department may also use any unused funds to repair sidewalks throughout the city or return them to the Measure O Fund.

To apply for the Safe Sidewalks Program or for more information and resources, visit www.cityofventura.ca.gov/SafeSidewalks.