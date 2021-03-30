Man injured after falling from cliff at Tajiguas Beach

Safety

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was injured and airlifted to an area hospital after falling from a cliffside at Tajiguas Beach east of Refugio State Beach Tuesday afternoon.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the beach in unincorporated Santa Barbara County around 1:25 p.m.

Cliff Rescue, SBC on scene at Tijiguas Cliffs for a 37 YO male who fell from the cliff resulting in lower leg trauma and a shoulder injury. Pt was treated on scene by SBC ground firefighter paramedics and hoisted to SBCASU C-3 for further treatment and transport. CALL NEWSLINE. pic.twitter.com/QOGlgiZIXd — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 30, 2021

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli, two engine companies, a recon unit and an air support unit helicopter responded to the call.

California State Parks was also on the scene, Bertucelli said.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found a 37-year-old man who fell 20 to 25 feet down the cliffside. Bertucelli said the man suffered a lower leg injury as well as a shoulder injury.

He was treated on scene by crews and then hoisted into the helicopter and flown to the hospital for treatment.