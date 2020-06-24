Santa Barbara Police officer uses Narcan to save overdose patient

Safety

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara Police officers saved a life Monday afternoon after arriving at Pershing Park to find a 32-year-old not breathing.

Police started performing CPR and determined the patient had injected a drug into their system before they had arrived. Officers used the Narcan nasal spray and the patient began to breathe again.

The patient woke up and told officers what had happened before they arrived. Medics from AMR took over care and took them to the hospital.

Santa Barbara Police Department has been using Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, as a lifesaving tool for people in distress of an overdose. Santa Barbara County Public Health and Pacific Pride Foundation provide the Department with the medication as well as training for officers to administer the Narcan.