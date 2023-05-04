Skip to Content
Published 11:40 am

Police arrest Southern California man for Feb. 25 Chase Bank robbery in Arroyo Grande

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Police arrested a 37-year-old Newhall resident for robbing a Chase Bank in Arroyo Grande on Feb. 25, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department.

The department said investigators, with the help of the FBI and other Southern California Police Agencies, believe this man robbed several other banks in Southern California.

AGPD assisted the FBI after the Feb. 25 robbery, where the man demanded money from the bank teller by passing a note and fled the bank before officers arrived, according to police.

Officials arrested the Newhall man on Apr. 27 for several robbery charges, and police said he is currently in the custody of US Marshals.

AGPD said because investigators believe the 37-year-old robbed several banks, the FBI took over as the lead in the investigation.

