Bank robbery occurs on Feb. 25 at Chase Bank in Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – At 11:36 a.m. on Feb. 25, at the Chase Bank on 900 Rancho Parkway in Arroyo Grande, an adult man passed a note to a bank teller demanding an undisclosed amount of cash. The man then fled the scene with the surrendered money in a grey 4-door vehicle and remains at large.

The suspect, described as a light skin man in his mid-30s, wore a green Cal Poly hat and hooded Cal Poly sweatshirt and a black medical mask.

Witnesses describe the grey vehicle as having a broken driver's side rear window covered in tape.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Arroyo Grande Police Department's Detective Unit at 805-473-5110.