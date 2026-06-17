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Ukraine strikes key Moscow oil refinery for the second time in a week

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Published 9:20 pm

By Jessie Yeung, Isaac Yee, CNN

(CNN) — Ukraine struck a key oil refinery in Moscow early Thursday morning for the second time this week, Russian officials said, as Kyiv increasingly targets Russian energy infrastructure in long-range attacks.

Several drones hit the Moscow Oil Refinery in the southeastern district of Kapotnya, said Sergei Sobyanin, mayor of the Russian capital city, on Telegram, according to Reuters. More than four dozen drones heading toward Moscow were downed, he said.

“Air defense forces continue to repel a massive attack,” he said, adding that a shopping center was also damaged by drone debris.

Video geolocated by CNN showed the moment of an explosion at the refinery. In the video, thick black smoke can be seen billowing from a section of the facility before a large explosion rocks another part of complex.

This comes after a drone strike “damaged a facility on the grounds” of the refinery on Tuesday, Sobyanin said at the time.

After Tuesday’s strike, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country’s military had used long-range weapons to hit facilities “500 kilometers away,” framing Kyiv’s intensified attacks deep into Russian territory as a key strategy in forcing Moscow to end its war.

Ukraine has launched extensive drone attacks against Russian refineries and military facilities in recent months, with targets including naval facilities, oil depots and terminals. Some attacks took place in the Leningrad region, where St. Petersburg recently hosted a global economic forum often dubbed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s version of Davos.

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