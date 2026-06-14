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Ukraine’s historic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery on fire following major Russian attack

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Published 6:33 pm

By Victoria Butenko, Rhea Mogul, CNN

Kyiv (CNN) — A prominent Ukrainian monastery complex in the heart of Kyiv is on fire following a massive Russian attack overnight into Monday that wounded more than a dozen people in the capital, according to local authorities.

Images showed flames billowing from the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, which traces its roots back almost 1,000 years, following the attack, which wounded at least 18 across the city, according to mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

A CNN journalist in Kyiv reported hearing multiple explosions.

At least five people have been killed in the northeastern city of Kharkiv following Russian bombardment, according to Ihor Klymenko, Interior Minister of Ukraine.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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