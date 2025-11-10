Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to be released from prison pending appeal

By Joseph Ataman, CNN

Paris (CNN) — Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will be released from prison after a Paris court ruled Monday he could be freed pending an appeal for his September conviction for criminal conspiracy, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

He was convicted for his involvement in a scheme to finance his 2007 presidential campaign with funds from Libya in exchange for diplomatic favors.

Speaking to the court Monday via videolink, he said that his 20 days in prison had been, “very hard.”

Prosecutors requested Sarkozy be released under judicial control, with restrictions on whom he can contact.

The court also specified that Sarkozy is forbidden from contacting people implicated in his case as well as the current French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, who came under public scrutiny for visiting Sarkozy in prison in October, according to BFMTV.

