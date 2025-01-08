Italian journalist Cecilia Sala freed from detention in Iran, Italian PM’s office says

By Barbie Latza Nadeau and Rob Picheta, CNN

(CNN) — Italian journalist Cecilia Sala has been freed from an Iranian prison and is on a plane home, a spokesperson for the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Wednesday.

Sala had been reporting in Iran’s capital when she was “stopped by Tehran police” and detained on December 19, Italy’s foreign ministry said last month.

On Wednesday, Meloni’s office said: “The plane that is bringing journalist Cecilia Sala home took off a few minutes ago from Tehran.

“Thanks to intense work on diplomatic and intelligence channels, our compatriot has been released by the Iranian authorities and is returning to Italy,” the statement added.

Meloni also thanked those who have contributed to Sala’s return possible, “allowing her to embrace her family and colleagues.”

“The President personally informed the journalist’s parents during a phone call that took place a few minutes ago,” the prime minister’s office stated.

