Swiss plane makes emergency landing due to smoke on board

By Lex Harvey, CNN

(CNN) — A Swiss International Air Lines flight was forced to make an emergency landing Monday due to smoke in the cabin and cockpit, the airline said.

Flight LX1885 was en route from Bucharest, Romania to Zurich when the crew decided to abort the journey due to engine issues and smoke aboard the Airbus A220-300 aircraft, the Swiss flag carrier said in a statement.

The plane landed safely in the Austrian city of Graz and all 74 passengers and five crew members were evacuated.

Twelve passengers and four crew members received medical attention. One crew member was transported to hospital by helicopter, and their condition remains unclear.

The aircraft has been removed from the runway, the airline said. It is unclear what caused the smoke.

“SWISS sincerely apologizes to passengers for the inconvenience caused and thanks them for their patience during this challenging situation,” the airline said. “Our thoughts are with the passengers and crew members who experienced this incident, especially those still under medical care.

“We remain in close contact with the authorities and are working diligently to determine the cause of the incident.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.