At least one killed in fresh Russian missile barrage on Kyiv

(CNN) — At least one person has been killed and 11 injured in a fresh Russian missile barrage on Ukraine’s capital on Friday morning.

The Kyiv City Military Administration confirmed the death in a post on Telegram, adding that, of those injured, five had been hospitalized while the rest were treated at the scene.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force Command, Russia fired five ballistic missiles at Kyiv at around 7 a.m. on Friday. Ukrainian air defenses shot down all five missiles. In addition, 40 UAVs were shot down, and another 20 drones did not reach their targets, according to the command. However, falling debris caused damage and injuries in the city center, officials said.

In one district, an office building, road surface and gas pipe were damaged, and five cars caught fire, Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said on Telegram. In another district, a fire broke out at the site of a building under construction.

“The enemy attack resulted in debris falling in Holosiivskyi, Solomianskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts,” Popko said.

“There are fires on the roofs of buildings, and cars are also in flames.”

He added that the heating network in Holosiivskyi district was damaged. “Emergency services are responding everywhere,” he said.

Russia’s defense ministry said it launched long-range missiles at Ukrainian military targets on Friday, in response to a Ukrainian attack targeting a chemical plant in Russia’s Rostov region earlier this week. That attack was carried out using American-made ATACMS missiles, the ministry said.

“In response to the actions of the Kyiv regime, supported by Western curators, this morning a group strike with long-range precision weapons was launched against the SBU command post, the Kyiv Luch design bureau, which designs and manufactures Neptune missile systems, Olkha ground-based cruise missiles, and the positions of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system,” Russia’s Ministry of Defense wrote on Telegram.

“The strike targets were achieved. All objects were hit,” it added.

