Prosecutor requests 20-year sentence for Dominique Pelicot in mass rape trial

From CNN’s Saskya Vandoorne in Avignon and Niamh Kennedy in London

(CNN) — French prosecutors have asked for the maximum prison sentence of 20 years for Dominique Pelicot, the man accused of organizing for over 50 men to sexually abuse his wife, Gisele Pelicot.

Public prosecutor Laure Chabaud told the court in Avignon, southern France, on Monday that the sentence would be “long” but “not enough considering the serious nature of these acts.”

Pelicot admitted the abuse when he testified last month.

This is a developing story. More to come…

