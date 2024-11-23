At least 11 killed after Israeli strike flattens building in central Beirut, Civil Defense says

By Charbel Mallo, Mohammed Tawfeeq and Catherine Nicholls, CNN

(CNN) — At least 11 people have been killed and several others injured after an Israeli strike flattened a multi-story residential building in central Beirut overnight, Lebanese officials said.

Israel has been escalating its attacks on the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah despite ongoing ceasefire efforts.

Rescue workers in Lebanon were on Saturday morning searching for survivors under the rubble in the densely populated Basta area of the Lebanese capital, authorities said.

The attack left a “deep crater” in the area that it hit, the country’s state National News Agency (NNA) reported, blaming powerful “bunker busting” bombs.

At least 63 other people were injured in the strike, according to a toll provided by Lebanon’s Ministry of Health.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) did not issue an evacuation order for the area ahead of the strikes, and has not yet commented on the attack.

Saturday’s attack marks the latest in a string of Israeli strikes on central Beirut in recent weeks, following the killing of a Hezbollah spokesperson in an airstrike last Sunday.

Most Israeli airstrikes have targeted the Lebanese militant group’s stronghold in Beirut’s southern suburbs since hostilities ramped up in recent months.

On Friday, the director general of Dar Al Amal University Hospital near Baalbek in eastern Lebanon was killed along with six of his colleagues in an alleged Israeli strike, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. The IDF said it was looking into reports of the strike on the hospital.

Israel launched a major offensive against Hezbollah in September, killing top commanders, carrying out waves of strikes and sending troops into southern Lebanon.

Nearly 3,000 people have been killed since then, with thousands of others injured, according to the country’s health ministry. More than a million Lebanese people have been displaced, the UN’s refugee agency has said.

Earlier this week, United States envoy Amos Hochstein traveled to Beirut in what was seen as a sign of progress in ceasefire talks between Israel and Hezbollah. On Tuesday, Hochstein said that a truce between the two was “within our grasp.”

Hezbollah’s leader Naim Qassem said Wednesday that the group was negotiating under the condition of Lebanese sovereignty, as well as the condition that “the Israeli enemy has no right to violate, kill, or enter at will under any pretexts.”

Israeli ministers have said that any agreement must include the preservation of an intelligence capability and the right of the Israeli military to act and protect the citizens of Israel from Hezbollah.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Eyad Kourdi and Tamara Qiblawi contributed to this reporting.