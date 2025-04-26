‘Number of people killed’ after car plows into crowd at Vancouver Filipino festival

By Lucas Lilieholm, Kathleen Magramo and Ross Adkin, CNN

(CNN) — A driver plowed a car into a crowd at a street festival celebrating Filipino heritage in Vancouver on Saturday night, killing and injuring a number of people, officials said.

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival,” the Vancouver Police Department wrote in a statement on X.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m local time, it said.

The driver of the vehicle is in custody, according to police.

Videos from the event organizers on Instagram showed lively cultural dances and song performances throughout the day, with several food trucks and market booths lining both side of the street.

Many families with young children were seen among the attendees.

Reuters photos from the aftermath of the incident showed paramedics and ambulances at the scene, with police cordons visible.

Prime Minister Mark Carney mourned the dead and wounded, calling the ramming “horrific” in a statement on X.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We are all mourning with you,” he wrote.

Vancouver’s mayor also offered condolences.

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today’s Lapu Lapu Day event,” Ken Sim wrote on X.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected and with Vancouver’s Filipino community during this incredibly difficult time.”

Sim said he would provide more information on the incident.

