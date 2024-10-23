Three killed, 14 injured in terror attack on Turkish aerospace company

By Mostafa Salem, Isil Sariyuce, Benjamin Brown and Niamh Kennedy, CNN

(CNN) — Armed assailants launched a deadly “terror” attack on Turkey’s state-run aerospace company in the capital Ankara on Wednesday, government officials said.

At least three people were killed and 14 injured in the “terrorist attack” on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) headquarters on the outskirts of Ankara, said Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya. Two attackers were killed, he added.

“I condemn this heinous attack. Our fight will continue with determination and determination until the last terrorist is neutralized,” Yerlikaya said. “May God have mercy on our martyrs. I wish a speedy recovery to our injured.”

A social media video verified and geolocated by CNN showed the moment an explosion rocked the TUSAS headquarters. After the blast, a person holding a firearm is seen running in what appears to be a parking lot.

Ankara mayor Mansur Yavas said he was “saddened” by the hit on TUSAS, a major defense company. Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said an investigation has been launched into the attack.

Following the attack, the aerospace company’s general manager, Mehmet Demiroglu, left a high-profile defense fair early to return to Ankara, state news agency Anadolu reported.

TUSAS was incorporated into Turkey’s Ministry of Industry and Technology in 1973 in order to reduce the “foreign dependence” of the country’s defense industry, according to its website.

“This is one of the biggest, largest defense companies in the country. It’s producing armed drones and fighter jets,” Ragip Soylu, Turkey bureau chief for the news outlet Middle East Eye, told CNN.

The attack occurred while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was in the Russian city of Kazan to attend the annual BRICS summit. Erdogan is expected to speak with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin later Wednesday.

The US State Department is “tracking reports” of the attack, a spokesperson told CNN.

Mark Rutte, the secretary general of NATO, said he has spoken with Erdogan about the “deeply concerning” attack. “NATO stands with Turkey,” he said.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

