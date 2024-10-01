Skip to Content
CNN - World

Julian Assange says he pleaded ‘guilty to journalism’ to secure his freedom in first public remarks since leaving prison

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

(CNN) — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has made his first public remarks since his release after he struck a deal with the United States, saying he is free because he pleaded “guilty to journalism.”

The 53-year-old on Tuesday traveled to Strasbourg to appear before the Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and provide evidence on his detention and conviction, and on their effects on human rights.

“I want to be totally clear: I am not free today because the system worked,” Assange told lawmakers. “I am free today after years of incarceration because I pled guilty to journalism.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

