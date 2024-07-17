Ultra-Orthodox party in Israel urges young Haredi men to resist draft

By Lauren Izso and Tim Lister, CNN

(CNN) — Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Shas party urged potential conscripts Wednesday to ignore a call-up from the Israel Defense Forces, as political divisions over the controversial issue showed signs of widening.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews, or Haredi, have traditionally been exempt from military service so as to be able to study the Torah. But a Supreme Court ruling in June said the Israeli government must enlist draft-age ultra-Orthodox Jews into the military, reversing a de facto exemption in place since the country’s founding 76 years ago.

The move sparked fierce protests among Haredi communities.

Shas described summons for military service as outrageous, and added: “The Great Rabbis have instructed, categorically, that as of now, as a new law defining the status of Yeshiva students has not been passed, there shall be no response to any summons or even summons for a first order, and therefore, not to show up to the recruitment stations.”

“It’s our duty now to stand strong, like a wall that can’t be breached, and make clear for the world to know, that there’s no force in the world that will, God forbid, succeed in detaching the students of the Torah from their studies.”

The IDF said this week that it will begin issuing initial summonses on Sunday to those designated for security service from among the ultra-Orthodox sector “for screening and evaluation processes in preparation for the recruitment” for the upcoming year.

The IDF said it “works to recruit to its ranks from all parts of this society in light of the conscription obligation in the state of Israel, by virtue of being the people’s army and in light of the increased operational needs at this time, in view of the security challenges.”

The announcement sparked further protests. Nine people were arrested Tuesday for blocking a highway.

On Monday, senior IDF officers were assaulted by dozens of ultra-Orthodox protesters, who threw bottles and other objects at them, after they’d had a meeting in Bnei Brak.

The commander of the IDF Training Command, Major General David Zini, and Major General Shay Tayeb, were attacked at the end of a meeting with Rabbi David Label, who has been working in recent days to establish the ultra-Orthodox division in the IDF.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fragile government coalition relies on two Haredi parties – United Torah Judaism and Shas – to govern. Netanyahu has been trying to advance legislation through Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, that would enshrine in law a draft exemption for Haredi men.

