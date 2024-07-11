Kenya’s President Ruto fires almost entire cabinet after protests

By Larry Madowo, CNN

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) — Kenyan President William Ruto has fired almost his entire cabinet after weeks of anti-government protests, he announced Thursday.

Only Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi have been left in their posts, the president said.

The decision was taken “upon reflection, and a holistic appraisal” of his cabinet, he told reporters from State House Nairobi.

“Even with the progress we’ve made, I’m acutely aware that the people of Kenya have very high expectations of me, and they believe that this administration can undertake the most extensive transformation in our nation’s history,” he said.

This is a developing story. More to come

