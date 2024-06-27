Powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru, tsunami waves ‘possible’

By Helen Regan and Mia Alberti, CNN

(CNN) — A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Peru overnight Friday at a depth of 28 kilometers (17 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey (USGC).

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PWTC) issued an alert warning of “possible” tsunami waves reaching up to 1 to 3 meters along some coasts in Peru.

“Based on all available data, hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts,” the center said. PWTC said there was no risk of a tsunami for the US West Coast.

Peru’s Geophysical Institute (IGP) also issued a tsunami alert — one step down from a tsunami warning — meaning authorities should activate protocols to safeguard the population due to the “possible” occurrence of a tsunami.

The quake hit eight kilometers (5 miles) west of Atiquipa, about 600 kilometers (372 miles) south of the capital Lima.

The Peruvian Presidency said on X that the government is monitoring the situation and evaluating any possible damage.

Some residents of Atiquipa said on social media they felt a very strong and long quake that caused their beds to shake. The tremor was felt as far as the capital.

Peru, and most of the South American Pacific Coast, are on border of two tectonic plates: the South American plate, which includes most of the continent, and the Nazca plate, which extends across the Pacific along most of the coast.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

