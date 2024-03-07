Humanitarian relief amid the Sudanese civil war is nearing a ‘breaking point.’ How you can help

By CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — Nearly a year after civil war broke out between the Sudanese army and paramilitary forces, more than 25 million people in northeastern Africa are facing “the world’s largest hunger crisis.”

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) says nine in 10 people across Sudan are “trapped” by “relentless violence.” The fighting is fueling “emergency levels” of food insecurity, not only in the war-torn country, but also in neighboring Chad and South Sudan where millions of refugees have fled.

The Sudanese civil war has also triggered the world’s largest displacement crisis. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), about 8.1 million people have fled since fighting erupted in April 2023. The agency reports some 6.3 million people are internally displaced while another 1.8 million have escaped to neighboring countries such as Egypt, Chad, and Ethiopia.

Many civilians are among the thousands killed and wounded. Women, children, and teens have been especially vulnerable with rising reports of domestic and sexual violence targeting them.

Aid organizations are on the ground delivering relief to refugees. Click HERE or use the form below to help those who need it most during this ongoing situation.

