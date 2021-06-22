Teens arrested after allegedly firing gun, keeping dog in closet

CNN - Regional

By Jenna Reyes

Click here for updates on this story

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (WGGB, WSHM-LD) — Five teenagers were arrested in Springfield Saturday morning after allegedly shooting a gun inside of an apartment.

According to Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to a third floor apartment on Palmer Avenue around 12:25 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived they located and detained five juveniles between the ages of 14 and 16. There were no adults of guardians in the home.

Officers recovered a “ghost gun,” more than an ounce of marijuana and a shell casing inside the home. During their search, officers also heard a dog barking in a closet.

According to police, the dog was in inhumane conditions with no food or water. It was taken to Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.

The five suspects were processed and released to their guardians following their arrest. They now face various firearms charges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.