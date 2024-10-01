Archaeologists unearth more than 50 Viking skeletons at huge burial site

By Lianne Kolirin, CNN

(CNN) — Archaeologists in Denmark have unearthed more than 50 “exceptionally well preserved” skeletons in a large Viking-era burial ground in the east of the country.

A team from Museum Odense have spent the last six months excavating the Åsum site, which covers about 21,500 square feet and is thought to date back to the 9th and 10th centuries.

The skeletons were buried alongside artifacts from far beyond Denmark’s borders, suggesting Vikings traveled extensively for trade, according to the team from the museum.

Michael Borre Lundø, archaeologist and curator at the museum, told CNN that it is incredibly rare to find Viking remains in such a good state of preservation.

“Often when we excavate bodies from the Viking age we are lucky if there are just a few teeth,” he said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

The conditions at the site are what helped keep the skeletons in such good shape, he said.

“At this particular site, there’s a lot of chalk in the ground which helps preserve the bones and there’s a lot of natural water in the ground as well,” he said. “For long periods of time the bodies of the Vikings were covered in water, which slows down the decomposition of the bones.”

Archaeologists had been called in to excavate the area as part of work to renovate the electrical grid.

“We had no clue that there was going to be a burial ground with Viking skeletons there,” Lundø said.

“It is truly unusual to find so many well-preserved skeletons at once, like those discovered in Åsum,” he added separately in a press release.

“This discovery offers extraordinary opportunities to perform a wide range of scientific analyses, which can reveal more about the general health, diet, and origins of those buried,” he said. “The analyses might even reveal whether the buried Vikings were related, which would be particularly significant, as this has never been examined in similar graves.”

Items found buried alongside the skeletons also suggest a lot about the deceased – including their status in society and how far they might have traveled to trade.

Perhaps the most significant of the skeletons was that of a woman found buried in a wagon, the upper part of a Viking cart that was used as a coffin.

Lundø said in the press release: “The woman was buried in the wagon she likely traveled in. We must imagine that she was buried with her finest clothes and belongings. She was given a beautiful glass bead necklace, an iron key, a knife with a silver-threaded handle, and, most notably, a small shard of glass that may have served as an amulet.

“At the foot of the wagon, there was a finely decorated wooden chest, the contents of which we still do not know.”

The grave of another person nearby contained a fine bronze three-lobed brooch, a single red glass bead on a cord around the deceased’s neck, an iron knife and a small piece of rock crystal.

It was this stone that was of particular interest, according to Lundø.

“Rock crystal does not occur naturally in Denmark and was likely imported from Norway. Several items from the many graves in Åsum indicate that the buried Vikings were connected to international trade networks that developed during the Viking Age, he said in the release.”

According to the release, the discovery of the burial site confirms that Åsum was a key geographical point for the earliest urban developments, which eventually led to the formation of Odense – Denmark’s third largest city

Archaeologists are still excavating some of the area at the site, but most of the skeletons and artifacts are now at the museum awaiting further examination.

Lundø told CNN: “Now the skeletons are drying out a little bit before we can wash them and ship them off to Copenhagen for further examination.”

Among other things, scientists in the Danish capital will be aiming to extract DNA from the remains in order to learn more about those buried there.

“That’s going to be very exciting,” Lundø told CNN. “I think that will give us a much better idea of people’s ages, sex, what diseases they might have had and whether they were related.”

Sign up for CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.