Luigi Mangione’s attorneys discussed plea deal with prosecutors in federal case, source says

By John Miller, CNN

(CNN) — Luigi Mangione’s attorneys discussed with prosecutors the possibility of a plea deal in his federal case connected to the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare’s chief executive, according to a source familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the case is ongoing.

The discussions, which are not unusual in any serious federal case, did not result in an agreement, the source said.

Mangione is due to appear in federal court on Monday. Parties were expected to discuss juror questionnaires and jury selection. It is unlikely any discussions of a plea will come up.

The 28-year-old, who is subject to prosecutions in both federal and state courts, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. In the federal case, he faces two stalking charges, with prosecutors arguing he stalked UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson online and traveled across state lines to carry out the killing.

The charges carry a maximum possible sentence of life in prison without parole.

Neither Mangione’s attorneys nor the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York immediately returned requests for comment.

Mangione’s federal trial is expected to follow his case in New York state, where he is slated to stand trial this fall on murder and weapons charges, with jury selection scheduled to begin September 8. If convicted in the state case, he could similarly face a sentence of up to life in prison.

Both cases stem from the death of Thompson, who was fatally shot the morning of December 4, 2024, as he walked to a Midtown Manhattan hotel hosting his company’s annual investors’ conference. Mangione, an Ivy League graduate, was arrested five days later at a McDonald’s restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Mangione and his attorneys have long opposed the dual prosecutions in state and federal court, expressing concern about their ability to adequately prepare for two trials simultaneously.

Earlier this year, a US judge dismissed the murder charge in Mangione’s federal indictment, removing the possibility that prosecutors in the Southern District of New York could seek the death penalty if he were convicted at trial.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

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