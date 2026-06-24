Former NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ top adviser arrested in corruption probe, sources say

By Gloria Pazmino, CNN

(CNN) — A former senior adviser to former New York City Mayor Eric Adams and multiple current and former members of the New York Police Department were raided by the NYPD and federal law enforcement agents Wednesday as part of separate corruption investigations, two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigations told CNN.

The former adviser, Frank Carone, known in the city’s political circles as a high-powered government enforcer and supporter of Adams, was arrested Wednesday morning following a search of his home by federal law enforcement officers, one source said.

The investigation into Carone is believed to involve an alleged bribery scheme, the source said.

A spokesperson for the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment. CNN has attempted to contact Carone’s attorney.

“Frank Carone has dedicated decades of his life to public service, the legal profession, and helping countless individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations throughout New York,” Todd Shapiro, spokesperson for Adams, said in a statement. “This is an ongoing legal matter and my prayers are with his family.”

A separate investigation by the Southern District in Manhattan targeted current and former members of the department, including one former high-ranking department official. It wasn’t immediately known whether the current and former NYPD members targeted in the raid were arrested.

The investigation is said to be part of a long-running criminal probe into bribery and conduct alleged to have happened years ago, the source said.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed one of the investigations in a social media post.

“This morning, members of the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau and the FBI executed search warrants as part of a criminal investigation being pursued by the NYPD, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York,” Tisch wrote.

“The investigation is ongoing and concerns conduct by former and current members of the NYPD. When I became Police Commissioner, I promised New Yorkers that under my leadership the NYPD would conduct itself with integrity and that there would be a thorough investigation of any claim that members of service failed to meet that standard.”

Adams served as mayor from 2022 to 2025.

The-CNN-Wire

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