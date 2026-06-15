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ICE agent shoots at fleeing vehicle in New Jersey after being hit by suspect, police say

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Published 11:00 am

By Danny Freeman, CNN

(CNN) — An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was hit by a car and then fired his gun at the fleeing suspect Monday morning near the Jersey Shore, according to Stafford Township Police.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. local time in Manahawkin, New Jersey, less than 10 miles from Long Beach Island.

The ICE agent was “attempting to apprehend a suspect” when the person fled in a vehicle, hitting the immigration officer, police said.

During the incident, the ICE agent shot at the vehicle, “reportedly striking it,” police said.

CNN has reached out to ICE for comment.

The agent was injured, but the extent of his injuries is unknown, and it’s unclear whether the suspect was injured, police said.

Law enforcement did not provide more details about what led to the encounter.

New Jersey State Police referred questions to ICE.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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