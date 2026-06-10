5 things to know for June 10: Maine primary, Iran war, inflation, World Cup, Bill Gates testimony

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

An Air Canada pilot was arrested after nearly 17 years of flying passengers with a fake pilot’s license. This bizarre aviation story sounds almost too wild to be true, but police say it quietly unfolded in plain sight.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Maine primary

A candidate steeped in controversy has won the Democratic Senate primary in Maine. With votes still being counted late Tuesday, progressive populist Graham Platner was on track to capture roughly three-fourths of the vote, securing the nomination to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins in November. The race could prove critical to Democrats’ hopes of retaking the Senate majority. Read more.

CNN Magic Wall: Explore Tuesday’s primary results from Maine, Nevada, South Carolina and North Dakota.

2️⃣ Iran war

Iran has launched retaliatory strikes on American targets in the region after coming under US fire. On Tuesday, US officials described their earlier operation as a limited response to the downing of an Army helicopter and said they do not expect the actions to derail talks to end the war. Read more.

3️⃣ Inflation

Inflation is expected to top 4% for the first time in three years, driven largely by a surge in oil prices tied to the war in Iran. Rising gas prices are once again predicted to push overall inflation higher, reviving concerns about similar price pressures that dominated much of 2021 and 2022. The latest forecast of an increase — as measured by the Consumer Price Index due out later this morning — comes as many consumers are still grappling with prices that remain well above pre-pandemic levels. Read more.

4️⃣ World Cup

The 2026 World Cup, which opens Thursday, arrives at a politically complicated moment for President Donald Trump, whose second term has drawn criticism both at home and abroad. His hardline immigration policies, which have left some international fans feeling unwelcome in the US, are overshadowing the countdown to kickoff. Read more.

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5️⃣ Bill Gates testimony

Bill Gates will testify behind closed doors on Capitol Hill today after the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files this year raised questions about the billionaire’s ties to the late convicted sex offender. The testimony will mark one of the most high-profile appearances before congressional investigators to date. Read more.

Breakfast browse

Fight night merchandise

As President Trump prepares to host a UFC fight at the White House on Sunday, his family is promoting a venture aimed at profiting off the spectacle by selling gold coins priced as high as $12,000.

Vance’s chicken coop

The vice president’s residence has added a new wing — for chickens. See the custom Victorian-style coop Vice President JD Vance and his family recently installed on the grounds of the US Naval Observatory.

Swift-Kelce wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding plans remain shrouded in secrecy. But as one event planner put it, “It’s going to be a massive undertaking to keep this under locks.”

Video: Huge waves hit Southern California

Mother Nature is putting on quite a show at some California beaches. But be safe out there — hazardous conditions and strong currents are expected to last through Thursday.

Actors On Actors: Bryan Cranston and Rhea Seehorn

Though never sharing the screen, Bryan Cranston and Rhea Seehorn have both worked on Vince Gilligan shows. In this conversation, they discuss how their characters almost met, the meticulous process on “Pluribus,” and Cranston’s return to “Malcom in the Middle.”

And finally…

▶️ Don’t get caught! Sneak-eating competition spreads in China

The rules are simple — finish eating your food without getting caught. Watch the fun challenge unfold.

The-CNN-Wire

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