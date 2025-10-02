5 things to know for Oct. 2: Mass layoffs, Crime crackdown, Walmart, Climate change, Jane Goodall



By Alexandra Banner, CNN

Millions of people around the world today are observing Yom Kippur, the most sacred holiday in the Jewish faith. It is traditionally marked by fasting, repentance and prayer, as worshippers seek atonement and spiritual renewal.

1️⃣ Mass layoffs

As the US government remains shut down with no resolution in sight, the Trump administration has threatened to carry out mass layoffs of federal workers if the stalemate continues. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday that layoffs to the federal workforce are “imminent.” President Donald Trump’s budget chief also privately told House Republicans Wednesday that mass layoffs would occur within one to two days — and would target agencies that don’t align with the president’s priorities. It remains unclear how many workers may be affected. Many Democrats, meanwhile, have downplayed the threat of mass firings, arguing that the White House has already been reducing the size of the federal workforce.

2️⃣ Crime crackdown

US authorities are making dozens of arrests in Memphis, Tennessee — the latest Democratic-run city to see the deployment of federal officers and National Guard troops as part of President Trump’s crime crackdown. Attorney General Pam Bondi said more than 200 officers were federalized for the operation. The crackdown calls for “large-scale saturation of besieged neighborhoods with law enforcement personnel” and “strict enforcement of applicable quality-of-life, nuisance, and public-safety laws,” President Trump explained. Separately, the president said that guard members are “now in place” in Oregon. CNN is working to determine the extent of the troops’ presence in the state.

3️⃣ Walmart

Walmart will remove artificial dyes and other additives from its private-brand food and beverage products by 2027, the company announced Wednesday. The move reflects a growing trend among companies to adapt to shifting consumer preferences and heightened scrutiny of food additives. “Our customers have told us that they want products made with simpler, more familiar ingredients — and we’ve listened,” Walmart US President and CEO John Furner said in a news release. Major food companies including Kraft Heinz, General Mills, WK Kellogg Co, The Campbell’s Company, PepsiCo and Utz have similarly pledged to remove artificial dyes by 2027.

4️⃣ Climate change

Pope Leo XIV is calling on governments around the world to protect the environment for future generations. At a climate conference near Rome, the pontiff said Wednesday that damaging the natural world is incompatible with the Christian faith. “We cannot love God, whom we cannot see, while despising his creatures,” Leo told the conference. “Everyone in society, through non-governmental organizations and advocacy groups, must put pressure on governments to develop and implement more rigorous regulations, procedures and controls,” he added. Leo’s remarks came just over a week after President Trump called climate change “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world” during a speech at the UN General Assembly.

5️⃣ Jane Goodall

Conservationist Jane Goodall, known for her revolutionary work studying chimpanzees, has died from natural causes, her institute said Wednesday. She was 91. Goodall had been fascinated with Africa and its animals long before she traveled to Tanzania in 1960 to study primates. Her field studies broke barriers for women and helped to broaden the world’s understanding of animal behavior and their emotions. Goodall “worked tirelessly for our planet and all its inhabitants, leaving an extraordinary legacy for humanity and nature,” the UN said on X. Current and former world leaders are also posting their condolences.

Stabbing reported at synagogue in Manchester, UK police say

A major incident has been declared after police reported a car ramming and stabbing outside a synagogue in Manchester, northern England. At least four people were injured, authorities said. The suspect was shot by officers.

Jimmy Kimmel saga

Jimmy Kimmel explains how he learned he was being yanked off the air — and thought he’d never return.

Meta will soon use your conversations with its AI chatbot to sell you stuff

The tech company wants to turn your small talk into big sales.

AI is not yet replacing workers in the US, researchers find

Good news: the bots aren’t taking over (yet). A new Yale University study finds that ChatGPT is not causing a massive upheaval in the US labor market.

BMW tells nearly 200,000 vehicle owners to park outside due to fire risk

The recall includes several BMW models, mostly manufactured between 2019 and 2022.

Afghan women’s soccer squad announced

The first Afghan women’s soccer team has been announced since the Taliban returned to power four years ago, but the players are fighting for recognition.

7

That’s how many unoccupied homes have collapsed in North Carolina’s Outer Banks amid large swells and rough surf caused by a pair of storm systems churning in the Atlantic.

Torres spoke to CNN after an explosion at a Bronx apartment building blew off a part of the high-rise. Investigators have not yet determined the exact cause of the blast but are looking into the possibility of a gas leak.

▶️ Influencer chef cooks up viral recipes for people in Gaza

Chef Yasmin Nasir is helping families in Gaza adapt recipes to make the most of the limited ingredients available. Watch the video here.

