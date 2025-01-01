Tesla Cybertruck explosion at Trump hotel in Vegas investigated as a possible terrorist act, law enforcement official says

By Chelsea Bailey and Brynn Gingras, CNN

(CNN) — The Telsa Cybertruck explosion and fire at the entrance of the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas Wednesday morning is being investigated as a possible terrorist act, according to a law enforcement official who has been briefed on the investigation.

At a news conference, Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill said a vehicle fire was reported at the hotel just after 8:40 a.m. Crews arrived to find a 2024 Cybertruck engulfed in flames, he said.

“There is one deceased individual inside the Cybertruck and I don’t know whether it is a male or a female at this time,” McMahill said.

Seven other victims sustained what McMahill described as “minor” injuries as a result of the explosion.

Jeremy Schwartz, acting special agent in charge of the FBI in Las Vegas, also confirmed that his team is involved in the investigation.

In a post on X, Elon Musk wrote Tesla is also launching its own investigation.

“The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now,” Musk wrote. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump organization, also posted on X that the “safety and well-being of our guests and staff remain our top priority.”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Las Vegas Fire Department and local law enforcement for their swift response and professionalism,” Trump wrote.

Galit Ventura Rozen, who was a guest on the 62nd floor of the nearby Resorts World Las Vegas at the time of the explosion, said she looked out of her window to see a cloud of smoke rising from the area near the Trump hotel and immediately began recording.

“We saw a huge cloud of smoke … we didn’t know what was going on,” she said. “Then I saw a line a line of probably at least three ambulances and a bunch of police cars.”

Rozen said she later filmed a crowd of what appeared to be Trump hotel guests standing in a nearby parking lot.

McMahill told reporters the investigation into the incident is ongoing and his team is also “well aware” of the New Year’s Eve truck attack in New Orleans that killed at least 10 people and injured dozens of others.

As a result, the sheriff said they are checking for “secondary devices” to ensure the safety of the community.

“There does not appear to be any further threat to our community here now,” McMahill said.

“But obviously, a Cybertruck, the Trump hotel – there’s lots of questions that we have to answer as we move forward.”

CNN’s Jack Hannah contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.