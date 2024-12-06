Health care executive’s killer evades police for fourth day as backpack, DNA and bullets offer clues into his identity

By Ashley R. Williams, Evan Perez, Mark Morales, Karina Tsui, Brynn Gingras, Shimon Prokupecz, Elise Hammond and Tori B. Powell, CNN

(CNN) — As the investigation into the fatal shooting of a health care executive in Manhattan enters its fourth day, police are piecing together clues, including a backpack, photos, video, ammunition, DNA and more, to help zero in on a suspect they believe is no longer in the city.

The shooting suspect, believed to have left New York City on an interstate bus, has not been identified or located following the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson police believe was “definitely planned,” NYPD officials told CNN on Friday.

Investigators appear to be homing in on the possible identity of the suspect, two people briefed on the investigation said, but are still working to verify the information and are not yet certain they know his identity.

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told CNN on Friday authorities have gathered “a huge amount of evidence,” including fingerprints, DNA evidence and a “massive camera canvass” of the suspect’s movements throughout the city.

At least two key pieces of evidence continued to evade investigators Saturday morning, including an electric bike the suspect rode and the gun used in the killing.

However, authorities uncovered a backpack upon a second sweep of Central Park Friday evening, which awaits forensic lab testing in Queens, a law enforcement official told CNN.

Authorities have yet to officially confirm the bag’s origins, the source said.

Investigators are also examining whether the shooter used a specialized weapon in the killing, Joseph Kenny, chief detective of the NYPD told The New York Times.

In an investigation involving the NYPD, the FBI and the Atlanta Police Department, the manhunt has expanded beyond New York City as officials seek the public’s help in identifying the man pictured unmasked in surveillance images released Thursday authorities say offer a significant clue in the search.

The suspect traveled to New York City on a Greyhound bus that began its route in Atlanta, law enforcement sources told CNN. Officials are in the process of ruling out a tip that the shooter left the area by plane.

Investigators say the suspect used a fake New Jersey driver’s license to check into an Upper West Side hostel which has since notified its guests it is cooperating with the police investigation.

Photos from the hostel along with a burner phone and water bottle believed to have been dropped by the suspect upon fleeing the Wednesday shooting scene outside the Hilton Midtown have offered investigators additional clues in the case.

Bullets inscribed with the words “depose” and “delay” were also recovered near the scene, sources told CNN.

Kenny told reporters the words “delay,” “deny” and “depose” were scrawled on the ammunition, one word on each of three bullets, according to The Associated Press.

Police are exploring whether the words could indicate a motive, since they are similar to a phrase commonly used to describe insurance company tactics: “Delay, deny, defend.” The phrase is also the title of a book critical of the industry.

UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of Minnesota-based UnitedHealthcare, has mapped out security plans for employees in the wake of the attack.

“We’re ensuring the safety, security and wellbeing of our employees,” said Andrew Witty, CEO of UnitedHealth Group in an email sent to employees on Thursday and obtained by CNN.

Police appear to be homing in on suspect’s identity

NYPD investigators appear to be getting closer to a possible identification of the suspected shooter, two people briefed on the investigation said late Friday.

Investigators are working to track the suspect’s potential whereabouts with the help of thousands of investigative leads, including facial recognition technology and traces of DNA which could help find the killer, the people briefed on the probe said.

Investigators are still working to verify the information as of Saturday.

In addition to video canvassing, authorities are requesting bus manifests to determine whether they reveal identifying clues, a law enforcement official told CNN.

They have also contacted UnitedHealthcare’s security team to obtain its own person-of-interest list, looking for people who have been publicly vocal with complaints against the company, according to the source.

Police are asking about anyone who has used any vitriolic language and made threats, either on social media or through attendance at public demonstrations.

The law enforcement source said most people on the list have been already been dismissed by using social media searches. The rest are being looked into for any possible ties.

The mandate is to continue to build a video timeline of every day the suspect was in the city, the source said.

Identifying the suspect is critical and multiple law enforcement agencies are offering to help in the search once an identification is made, the source added.

Investigators carefully examining backpack believed tied to shooting

Investigators are treating a backpack found in New York City’s Central Park like a dead body, being very careful not to damage any potential evidence, a law enforcement official told CNN.

The backpack was removed by an excavator along with any physical material found surrounding it, the source said. No officers picked it up, because there may be some DNA evidence tied to the backpack or even the dirt on the ground surrounding it.

“Their instructions were, ‘if you find it, freeze the location, do not touch it. Wait for the detectives, wait for the crime scene unit and let them package this up,’” CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller told Anderson Cooper on Friday.

“This is one of these things where even touching it or going through it with rubber gloves, you can smudge prints, move DNA, contaminate it with your own material,” Miller said.

“When they go to trial, they want to be able to testify this was all done with perfect procedure in terms of trying to preserve that evidence and then extract that evidence,” he added.

Forensic investigators at a police lab in Queens will go through the contents of the bag slowly and deliberately, examining not only the contents but the bag itself, which may contain sweat or other evidence connecting to the shooter, the source said.

Authorities investigating whether shooter used specialized weapon

Investigators are also looking into the possibility the gunman who killed Thompson may have used what is known as a veterinary gun, a larger firearm used on farms and ranches, Kenny, the chief detective of the NYPD, told The New York Times.

“If an animal has to get put down, the animal can be shot without” the weapon causing a large noise, Kenny said.

The veterinary gun is based on the design of a British-made Welrod pistol, dating back to World War II, was an assassin’s weapon, Miller explained.

“It’s practically silent. It’s a significant round. It’s a 9 millimeter round. And it’s meant for close-up killing. It’s meant for vets to kill an animal by shooting it in the head or somewhere, you know, that’s going to be fatal. But it would work the exact same way on humans, very effectively and extraordinarily quietly,” Miller said.

CNN’s Meg Tirrell, Shimon Prokupecz, Amanda Musa, Linh Tran, Sara Smart, Taylor Galgano, David Goldman, Rebekah Riess, Ryan Young and Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

