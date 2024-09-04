China’s consul general in New York expelled after aide charged with acting as agent for Chinese government, Hochul says

By Gloria Pazmino, Mark Morales and Celina Tebor, CNN

(CNN) — China’s consul general in New York has been expelled after a former aide for New York governors Kathy Hochul and Andrew Cuomo was charged with acting as an agent for the Chinese government, Hochul said Wednesday.

Before taking questions at an event, Hochul said she was on the phone with a high-ranking State Department official at the request of Antony Blinken.

“I have conveyed my desire to have the counsel general from the People’s Republic of China and the New York mission expelled, and I’ve been informed that the counsel general is no longer in the New York mission,” Hochul said during an off-topic portion of an unrelated press conference.

CNN has reached out to the Chinese Consulate General in New York for comment.

Hochul’s announcement comes after Linda Sun, a former deputy chief of staff to Hochul and Cuomo aide, was charged with violating and conspiring to violate the Foreign Agents Registrations Act, visa fraud, alien smuggling and money laundering conspiracy, according to an unsealed copy of the indictment.

Her husband and co-defendant, Chris Hu, was also charged with money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit bank fraud as well as misusing means of identification, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Sun and Hu both pleaded not guilty to all charges in federal court Tuesday afternoon. Sun’s bond is set at $1.5 million and her husband’s is set at $500,000.

Hochul said Wednesday she’s been helping the Department of Justice for months and will continue to work with them.

She called Sun’s actions an “absolute betrayal of the trust of two administrations in state government,” and went as far as “even forging my signature on documents.”

Hochul said the FBI “asked her one question” – to verify whether something was her signature.

Hochul said Sun was a “mid-level aide” and said she didn’t have contact with her “very often” and had “no real role in my policies” as governor.

The governor said she feels “confident in our vetting process right now.”

“We have very high levels of background checks,” Hochul said.

The governor cautioned she wasn’t able to provide detailed information about the investigation into Sun: “There’s an ongoing investigation, there’ll be court proceedings, maybe a trial – all this will be revealed but it’s not information I can divulge at this time,” she said.

Sun acted as “an undisclosed agent of the Chinese government while her husband, Hu, facilitated the transfer of millions of dollars in kickbacks for personal gain,” prosecutors said in a news release.

While working for state government, Sun influenced the messaging of high-level state officials regarding issues of importance to China, blocked Taiwanese government representatives from access to the officials, and obtained official New York State proclamations for Chinese government representatives without authorization, prosecutors alleged in the indictment.

The couple’s arrest comes at a time when US-China relations remain fraught over a host of frictions including Beijing’s aggressions in the South China Sea and toward Taiwan, and US trade controls targeting China.

CNN has reached out to the US State Department and the Chinese Embassy in Washington for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Jennifer Handler contributed to this report.