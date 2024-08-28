Jury reaches verdict in murder trial of ex-politician accused of killing Vegas reporter

By Eric Levenson, CNN

(CNN) — A Nevada jury reached a verdict Wednesday in the murder trial of Robert Telles, the former politician accused of fatally stabbing Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German after a series of critical stories.

The verdict will be read in court at 12 p.m. PT, a court spokesperson said.

Telles, a 47-year-old former Clark County Public Administrator, had pleaded not guilty to murder with use of a deadly weapon in the September 2022 death of German, a longtime Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter.

Prosecutors alleged Telles killed German because he was angry about the reporter’s articles exposing turmoil in his little-known political office and was concerned about another upcoming article. Telles wore a disguise – including a large sun hat – and hid outside the reporter’s home before fatally stabbing him, prosecutors said.

About two dozen witnesses testified for the prosecution, which used video and physical evidence to tie Telles to the suspect’s disguise, a maroon vehicle at the scene and DNA from under German’s fingernails.

“He murdered him because Jeff’s writing destroyed his career, it destroyed his reputation, it threatened probably his marriage and exposed things that even he admitted he did not want the public to know,” prosecutor Christopher Hamner said in rebuttal arguments Monday. “He did it because Jeff wasn’t done writing.”

In contrast, the defense said Telles had been framed for the death because he was trying to make changes in his political office that upset the “Old Guard.” Telles testified in his own defense during the trial and denied wrongdoing, offering up a conspiracy that a real estate company had hired an assassin to kill the reporter and then frame him.

“I want to say, unequivocally, I am innocent. I didn’t kill Mr. German,” Telles testified.

The trial in Clark County came nearly two years after the killing highlighted concerns about violence against journalists, even in the United States. There have been 14 journalists killed in the US since 1992, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

German, 69, wrote about the underbelly of “Sin City” and had covered mobsters, crooked officials and corrupt government agencies in an ink-stained life. Yet prosecutors said it was his coverage of a little-known office run by an elected county official that led to the murder.

German had written about allegations of wrongdoing in the Clark County Public Administrator’s office, reporting that Telles created a hostile work environment and carried on an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. In part because of those articles, Telles lost his bid for reelection in a Democratic primary in June 2022.

The reporter was found dead with stab wounds outside his home on September 2, 2022.

