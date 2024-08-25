Alaska city issues evacuation orders after landslide leaves 1 dead and several injured

By Elizabeth Wolfe, CNN

(CNN) — A landslide in southern Alaska on Sunday left one person dead and several others injured, and some residents have been ordered to evacuate as officials warn another slide could strike nearby.

A landslide damaged multiple homes in the coastal city of Ketchikan, Alaska, around 4 p.m. Sunday, the city said in a release.

In addition to the person killed, three people were taken to a hospital with injuries, the city said in an update. One was treated and released, while the other two were admitted. All residents have been accounted for, the city noted.

“A potential secondary landslide area has been identified south of the original slide location. Response crews are standing by,” an earlier release from the city had advised.

Residents in the at-risk area have been ordered to evacuate and a local high school is serving as an emergency shelter, the city said.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has issued a disaster declaration following the landslide, the governor said in a post on X.

“All state agencies are directed to provide whatever assistance is needed. My thoughts and prayers are with residents of Ketchikan tonight,” Dunleavy wrote in the post.

The evacuation area includes homes along Third Avenue, Second Avenue and Walter Street, First Avenue and White Cliff Avenue between Austin Street and Nadeau Street, according to the release.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in a post on X that she is “praying for everyone in Ketchikan right now.”

The slide toppled power poles and caused power, phone and internet outages in the area, according to local utility KPU Electric. The city warned of lines on the ground immediately after the slide.

Though service had been restored to many homes and businesses by Sunday night, at least six power poles still could not be repaired safely, KPU said in an update.

Photos shared by the utility showed a road completely blocked by a tangle of downed trees and what appears to be a power pole.

KPU Customer Service and City Hall offices will be closed Monday due to the slide, the city said in a Facebook post.

Residents are also likely to experience traffic delays as multiple roads are closed near the evacuation area, the city said in another post.

Ketchikan, with a population of about 14,000, is nestled along the southern portion of Alaska’s Inside Passage – a water route famed for its stunning landscapes, fjords and glaciers. The city claims to be the salmon capital of the world.

