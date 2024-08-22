4 former Milwaukee hotel workers plead not guilty to felony murder in D’Vontaye Mitchell’s death

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Four former hotel workers have pleaded not guilty to charges of felony murder in connection with the case of D’Vontaye Mitchell, a 43-year-old Black man who died this summer after he was pinned to the ground outside a downtown Milwaukee hotel in an encounter partially captured on video.

Former security manager Todd Alan Erickson, desk agent Devin W. Johnson-Carson, security guard Brandon LaDaniel Turner and bellman Herbert T. Williamson each entered not guilty pleas on Thursday in state court in Wisconsin.

The then-hotel workers’ June 30 encounter with Mitchell unfolded as use of force – particularly against people of color – by police and others in authority roles remains under scrutiny nearly four years after protests flared nationwide following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Erickson was granted bail Thursday after requesting a reduction from $50,000 to $5,000. The judge granted the reduction over the protest of Mitchell’s mother, Brenda L Giles, who made a statement in court asking the judge to deny bond reduction. Bail was also granted for Turner after the judge reduced the amount from $30,000 to $5,000.

Johnson-Carson and Williamson had previously been released from jail on cash bond.

CNN has reached out to the men’s attorneys for comment. They are due back in court on October 15.

Mitchell had entered the Hyatt Regency in a frantic state, hid behind objects in the lobby, tried to lock himself inside a women’s restroom and became combative with security, a Milwaukee County medical examiner’s investigation report released this month said. The four then-hotel employees then escorted him out and held him face down on concrete.

While the four defendants tackled Mitchell to the ground outside the hotel, one of them struck Mitchell multiple times; another hit him once; and another kicked him in the torso, the charging documents state.

Mitchell died from “restraint asphyxia and toxic effects of cocaine and methamphetamine,” and the manner of death is homicide, according to the autopsy report.

At a preliminary hearing on Monday, prosecutors called Dr. Lauren Decker, a forensic pathologist from the medical examiner’s office as a witness to go over the findings of Mitchell’s autopsy.

Attorneys for the workers questioned whether obesity and drug use could have caused his death, regardless of the restraint.

“I can’t extrapolate to other situations,” Decker said. “In this case, he not only was held by multiple individuals, but also was in this position.”

Milwaukee Police Det. Martin Saavedra was also called to the stand Monday. The detective described the altercation between Mitchell and the defendants, as seen on hotel security video.

All four workers have been fired by Aimbridge Hospitality, which operates the Hyatt Regency hotel, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.