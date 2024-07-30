Police search for suspect and motive after man killed in Philadelphia mosque parking lot while walking to prayer service

By Celina Tebor and Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who they say fatally shot a 43-year-old man in an “execution-type homicide” in the parking lot of a Philadelphia mosque as he was walking to a prayer service Tuesday.

Philadelphia police said they believe the man was the “intended target” of the shooting, but a motive remains unclear. Police said they have also been speaking with at least one witness to the shooting.

Philadelphia police responded to several 911 calls reporting gunshots just before 5 p.m., Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Officers found the victim unresponsive in the parking lot of Al-Aqsa Islamic Society with multiple gunshot wounds, including at least one gunshot wound to his head and multiple to his torso, Small said.

The man was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 5:13 p.m., police said in a statement.

The suspect, described as a male wearing dark-colored clothes, was last seen fleeing on foot before getting into a dark-colored sedan, Small said.

The incident was captured on “numerous” private surveillance cameras, according to police, with at least one camera capturing the entire incident.

In one video, the victim is seen walking with another man to the mosque for prayer service, Small said.

“You see the shooter run up behind the victim and from just a few feet away, begin firing shots,” Small said. “It’s all caught on camera.”

After the victim collapses on the sidewalk, the shooter can be seen standing over him from a few feet away, continuing to fire shots, according to Small.

“So clearly, an execution-type homicide,” Small said. He noted the other man who was walking with the victim was not shot.

At least 17 shots were fired from a large caliber semi-automatic weapon, Small said. No weapons have been recovered, according to police.

Authorities are urging the public to contact them with any tips about the incident and are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

“Violence outside of a house of worship is deeply painful and traumatizing for those simply showing up to worship and practice their faith,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a statement on X Tuesday. “As an investigation into this killing proceeds, I’m praying for Philadelphia’s Al-Aqsa Islamic Society community, a place I’ve been several times, and hoping they find peace in each other and in their faith.”

State Rep. Chris Rabb also extended his “deepest condolences” on the mosque’s Facebook page.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.