Massachusetts’ 911 system is down statewide, Boston Fire says

(CNN) — Massachusetts’ 911 system is down statewide, according to a post on X from the Boston Fire Department.

“The current 911 system is down statewide, if you have an emergency and need assistance pull your nearest Fire Box, or call the Boston Fire Department at 617-343-2880. You can also get assistance by going to your nearest Firehouse,” the post reads.

Residents looking to contact officials while the 911 system is down can call local police departments for assistance, pull the local red call box on streets and corners to alert fire/EMS, Police Commissioner and Boston Police Chief Michael Cox said Tuesday

“Never a dull moment, we just wanted to start actually with a notification that currently the statewide 911 system is down and calls are not going through,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said at a news conference discussing public safety for Friday’s parade to celebrate the Boston Celtics’ 18th NBA Championship.

“We’ve been in touch with the state and with all of the relevant officials to work on getting this resolved but in the meantime, obviously there are a number of bits of information that we want to make sure the public has. While we have everyone here, we did want to just pass it on to our first responders and each of the agencies to share what our residents should do in the meantime,” Wu said. “There’s lots of information out there but we will, we need to be covering this outage in the 911 system first.”

Officials did not say what caused the statewide 911 outage.

