Maryland bus crash on I-95 leaves 1 dead, 23 injured

(CNN) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal bus crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday that left one person dead and 23 injured.

A preliminary investigation found the bus lost control for unknown reasons and struck a guardrail just after 6 a.m. on I-95 in Harford County, state police said in a news release. No other vehicles were involved.

Police said the bus had been carrying 24 people and was traveling northbound when it crashed.

One passenger was pronounced dead on the scene and 23 others, including the driver, were transported to a local hospital, state police told CNN.

Police, troopers and sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation into its cause, the news release said, and “all northbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 77 are currently closed for the ongoing investigation.”

No charges had been filed as of Sunday afternoon.

Harford County is about 35 miles north of Baltimore.

