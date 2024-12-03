Ex-ballerina sentenced to 20 years in Florida for manslaughter in husband’s killing

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida ballerina has been sentenced to 20 years in prison following her manslaughter conviction for fatally shooting her estranged husband in 2020. Manatee County court records show Circuit Judge Matt Whyte imposed the sentence Tuesday on 32-year-old Ashley Benefield after rejecting her request for a new trial based on allegations of juror misconduct. Benefield contended that she killed her estranged husband, 58-year-old Doug Benefield, in self-defense during an argument at her mother’s house in the Bradenton, Florida suburb of Lakewood Ranch.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.