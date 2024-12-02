US Postal Service touts timely delivery of mail ballots despite concerns from election officials

The U.S. Postal Service says nearly 100% of completed mail ballots were returned to election offices within a week during this year’s presidential contest. That’s despite hurricanes, some misdirected election mail and delivery concerns raised by state officials. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said postal workers processed more than 99 million general election ballots. They made extra deliveries and collections, and worked to identify problems that could lead to incorrect deliveries. There were some notable problems even with the overall strong performance. Election offices in several places reported receiving completed ballots that should have gone to other states, and during the primary season some mailed ballots were postmarked on time but received too late to be counted.

