Denver district attorney is investigating the leak of voting passwords in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — The Denver district attorney’s office has opened an investigation into the leak of voting system passwords that were posted to a Colorado state website in June before being taken down last month. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has characterized the leak as an accident. She says it did not pose an “immediate” security risk. The passwords are only one part of a layered security system and can only be used in person in secured and surveilled rooms. The mistake comes amid skepticism over voting systems. U.S. elections nationwide remain fair and reliable, however.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.