North Carolina’s next governor could have a more potent veto with even a small Democratic gain

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov.-elect Josh Stein’s veto could become more effective than outgoing Gov. Roy Cooper’s stamp has been recently, should the margin in a legislative district election hold. Results show Democrats winning 48 state House seats and leading a Republican incumbent in another race that remains close. If that pending advantage holds, the GOP’s current veto-proof majority in the chamber would end come January. Since last year, Republicans have held the exact House and Senate majorities needed to override Cooper’s vetoes, helping them advance their conservative agenda. The likely next House speaker downplayed any small shift and said successful overrides are still possible with help from Democrats.

