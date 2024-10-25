AP Decision Note: What to expect in Tennessee on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tennessee voters will weigh in on the race for the White House in the Nov. 5 election, as well as races for Congress and the state Legislature. Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump will compete for 11 electoral votes in a state that has supported the Republican nominee in the last six elections. Five independent candidates also appear on the ballot, including Jill Stein and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who dropped out of the race in August and endorsed Trump. In the U.S. Senate race, Republican incumbent Marsha Blackburn is seeking a second term against Democratic state Rep. Gloria Johnson.

