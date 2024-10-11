US Justice Department says Virginia is illegally striking voters off the rolls in new lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit alleging that Virginia officials are violating federal election law by striking names from voter rolls within 90 days of the Nov. 5 election. It is the second lawsuit to be filed against Virginia over the state’s systematic program. The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that an executive order issued in August by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin requiring daily updates to voter lists to remove ineligible voters violates federal law. The National Voter Registration Act requires a 90-day quiet period ahead of elections to maintain voter rolls. A coalition of immigrant-rights groups and the League of Women Voters filed a similar lawsuit earlier this week.

